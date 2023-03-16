Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Expands By 16.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Sixty Six Capital
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixty Six Capital (HYHDF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.