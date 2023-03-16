Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Expands By 16.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Sixty Six Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HYHDF remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283. Sixty Six Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Sixty Six Capital alerts:

About Sixty Six Capital

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom, Asia, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.