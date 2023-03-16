Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Rises By 11.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

CXSE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 20,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,035. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.56.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.