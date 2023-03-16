Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $209.94 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $209.94 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,353.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00319476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00603259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00076020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00507855 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,578,522,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

