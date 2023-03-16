Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.07 to $11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.67 billion to $7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.