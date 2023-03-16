Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.07 to $11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.67 billion to $7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.
Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.