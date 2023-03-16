Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

