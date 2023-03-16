Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
