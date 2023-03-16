Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

About Silicom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.