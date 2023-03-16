Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 929,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 667,033 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

