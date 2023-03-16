Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.67 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.54 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

