Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $690,043,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.