Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,224,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

