Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0841 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Sino Land Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Sino Land Company Profile
