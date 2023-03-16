Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0841 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Sino Land Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SNLAY stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

