Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 82894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The firm has a market cap of C$21.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

