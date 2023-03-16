SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Barclays decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.