SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SLG. Barclays decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.94.
SL Green Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $83.96.
Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty
In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.