Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.89 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $58.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

