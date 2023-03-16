Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Snap-on worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,379. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.