Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 134,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

