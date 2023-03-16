Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 153 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Markel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,213.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,352.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,267.23. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

