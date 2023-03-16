Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.82.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

