Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $192.04 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

