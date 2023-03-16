Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.