Somerset Trust Co Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.75.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Read More
