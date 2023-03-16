Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

