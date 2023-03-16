Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

