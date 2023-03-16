Somerset Trust Co Sells 107 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

