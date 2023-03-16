Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,856 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,353,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

