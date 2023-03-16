Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 6,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,458. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

