Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.
About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
Further Reading
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.