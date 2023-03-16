Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Acquires $197,550.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lee Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,736.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $459.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

