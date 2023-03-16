Southern (NYSE:SO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

SO stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

