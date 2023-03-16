SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 998,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.