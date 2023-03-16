SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.92. 697,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 923,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,804,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period.

