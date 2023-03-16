SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,411. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

