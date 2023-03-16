SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 341.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,648 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.74% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $40,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

