Spence Asset Management Acquires 84,072 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 3.2% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 486.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.77 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

