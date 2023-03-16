Spence Asset Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spence Asset Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.