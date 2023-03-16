Spence Asset Management Invests $1.68 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

