Spence Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

