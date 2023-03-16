Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on SPMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.
