Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms have commented on SPMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

