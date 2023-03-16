Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1764 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.71) to GBX 204 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

