Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider David Mcglinchey Sells 21,622 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $712,661.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Mcglinchey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

