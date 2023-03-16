Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.23

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.23 and traded as high as C$79.24. Stantec shares last traded at C$78.95, with a volume of 386,064 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.56.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
