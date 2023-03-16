Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.23

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.23 and traded as high as C$79.24. Stantec shares last traded at C$78.95, with a volume of 386,064 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.56.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.31. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Increases Dividend

About Stantec

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

