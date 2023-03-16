Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

