Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

