Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

NYSE:STWD opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

