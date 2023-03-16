Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:STWD opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
