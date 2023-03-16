Status Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Status has a market cap of $103.07 million and $6.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00021885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00212911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,366.48 or 1.00008138 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02775637 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $17,594,375.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

