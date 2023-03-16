Stephen Baghdadi Purchases 700,000 Shares of Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTRGet Rating) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 700,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($8,866.67).

Stephen Baghdadi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Stephen Baghdadi purchased 100,000 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,700.00 ($1,800.00).
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Stephen Baghdadi acquired 688,866 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,910.52 ($11,940.34).
  • On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Baghdadi bought 36,276 shares of Dateline Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,160.83 ($773.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

