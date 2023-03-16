Stephens Group LLC Has $66.17 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,517 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 25.2% of Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Group LLC owned 0.18% of Energy Transfer worth $66,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586,415. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

