Steven L. Mogford Sells 35,000 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.85), for a total value of £368,900 ($449,603.90).

LON:UU traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,053.50 ($12.84). The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.05. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.47). The stock has a market cap of £7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,368.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.19) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.49) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112 ($13.55).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

