Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

