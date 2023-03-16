Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Total Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, with a total value of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. Also, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach purchased 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,469.98. Insiders acquired 314,595 shares of company stock worth $2,717,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.