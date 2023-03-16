StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Advaxis stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.80.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.